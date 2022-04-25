Skip to main content
Continuing Education and Training and the EU Framework on State Aid

Implications for the Public Higher Education Sector in Brandenburg
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ec6cb98-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Higher Education
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Continuing Education and Training and the EU Framework on State Aid: Implications for the Public Higher Education Sector in Brandenburg, Higher Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ec6cb98-en.
