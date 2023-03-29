Skip to main content
Ensuring Quality Digital Higher Education in Hungary

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/5f44fd6f-en
OECD
Higher Education
OECD (2023), Ensuring Quality Digital Higher Education in Hungary, Higher Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f44fd6f-en.
