Assessing nature-related risks in the Hungarian financial system

Charting the impact of nature's financial echo
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/24fd70e3-en
Riccardo Boffo, Hugh Miller, Gabriel Santos Carneiro, Gürcan Zeren Gülersoy
OECD Environment Working Papers
Boffo, R. et al. (2024), “Assessing nature-related risks in the Hungarian financial system: Charting the impact of nature's financial echo”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 243, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/24fd70e3-en.
