A key part of the OECD’s mission as an international organisation is to raise the bar and encourage countries to cooperate and to adhere to common standards. This is also true for statistics. The OECD plays a widely respected role, alongside institutions such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Eurostat, in the development of international statistical standards. This work takes the form of OECD handbooks, manuals and guidelines; new data sources, data techniques and statistical methodology developed and published through OECD Statistics Working Papers; and via collaborative handbooks, manuals and guidelines, produced alongside other international organisations. Thanks to this work, our members and partners can benchmark their economies, engage in peer review of performance, fluidly report and exchange data, and devise better policy responses.