Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Handbook on Measuring Digital Platform Employment and Work

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0ddcac3b-en
Authors
OECD, International Labour Organization, European Union
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ILO/European Union (2023), Handbook on Measuring Digital Platform Employment and Work, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0ddcac3b-en.
Go to top