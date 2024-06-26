Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Employment services

In the face of global megatrends like ageing populations as well as the digital and green transitions, effective policies are crucial to grant more people access to quality jobs. Active labour market policies (ALMPs) entail providing employment services to inspire job seekers, improve skills, help employers meet their skill needs and create employment opportunities. To achieve all this, ALMPs need to be well designed, targeted, cost effective and efficient. 

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top