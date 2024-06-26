In recent years, public employment services (PES) across OECD countries have increasingly used digital technologies to improve their service delivery and processes. This trend was particularly pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when PES enhanced their digital capabilities to maintain contact with and support clients.

As part of this wider trend towards modernisation, PES in many countries are exploring how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can complement and improve their activities. To date, half of OECD public employment services have implemented AI solutions, with applications seen across all key aspects of PES activity. Most commonly, PES are using AI to support matching jobseekers with vacancies, identify jobseeker needs using profiling tools, provide information to clients (including via chatbots) and help employers to design job adverts.