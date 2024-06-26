This report discusses the role of Korea's active labour market policies (ALMPs) and one-stop shops for employment and social services in fostering a more inclusive labour market. It highlights the innovative digital tools that the Korean authorities have adopted using state-of-the-art technologies to provide ALMPs as well as their strategy for continuous improvement of the digital ecosystem. This report on Korea is the fifteenth country study published in this series.
Strengthening Active Labour Market Policies in Korea
