OECD Employment Outlook 2024 - Country Notes: Korea

Labour markets continued to perform strongly, with many countries seeing historically high levels of employment and low levels of unemployment. By May 2024, the OECD unemployment rate was at 4.9%. In most countries, employment rates improved more for women than for men, compared to pre‑pandemic levels. Labour market tightness keeps easing but remains generally elevated.

As of May 2024, the employment rate (for people aged 15‑64) in Korea was 69.4% (seasonally adjusted, s.a.), same as May of last year and 2.2 percentage points up from December of 2019, showing continuous strong performance. The unemployment rate (2.8%, s.a.) increased only slightly by 0.2 percentage points.

Women’s employment rate (62.5%) increased by 0.3 percentage points between May 2023 and May 2024, showing a solid upward trend compared to men’s, but remains significantly lower than the OECD average.

The labour market continues to ease with the job vacancy rate decreasing for five consecutive quarters. Korea has implemented sector-specific measures to support labour shortage, including training and working environments improvement such as safety measure for manufacturers experiencing hiring difficulties such as shipbuilding, or for health and welfare workers.

This robust trend is expected to continue into 2025 thanks to the rapid recovery in exports centred on semiconductors and the domestic consumption. Korea’s GDP is projected to increase from 1.3% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025, while the unemployment rate in 2025 should remain stable.