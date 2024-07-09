OECD Employment Outlook 2024 - Country Notes: Germany

The ambitious net-zero transitions currently undergoing in OECD countries are expected to have only a modest effect on aggregate employment. However, some jobs will disappear, new opportunities will emerge, and many existing jobs will be transformed. Across the OECD, 20% of the workforce is employed in green-driven occupations, including jobs that do not directly contribute to emission reductions but are likely to be in demand because they support green activities. Conversely, about 7% is in greenhouse gas (GHG)-intensive occupations.

In Germany, 21.1% of the workforce is employed in green-driven occupations, with the highest concentration in Sachsen-Anhalt. However, among green-driven occupations only 14% are genuinely “green new or emerging occupations.” At the same time, 4.8% of employment is in emission-intensive jobs, with the highest concentration in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. In Germany, like in the OECD, men are more likely to work in both green-driven and GHG-intensive jobs than women, while older workers are more prevalent in GHG-intensive occupations.

Many high-skilled emission-intensive and green-driven jobs are very similar in their skill requirements, meaning that high-skilled workers can move from emission-intensive to climate‑friendly industries with relatively little retraining. However, this is not the case for low-skilled workers, who will require more retraining to move out of emission-intensive occupations.