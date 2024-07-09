OECD Employment Outlook 2024 - Country Notes: Mexico

Labour markets continued to perform strongly, with many countries seeing historically high levels of employment and low levels of unemployment. By May 2024, the OECD unemployment rate was at 4.9%. In most countries, employment rates improved more for women than for men, compared to pre‑pandemic levels. Labour market tightness keeps easing but remains generally elevated.

In Mexico, the unemployment rate maintained its downward trend and fell to 2.6% in May 2024. This is the second lowest value across the OECD, and below the pre‑pandemic level. The employment rate maintained its upward trajectory and stood at 64.1% in Q1 2024, representing a 1.7% uptick from Q4 2019. The labour force participation rate for women increased from 49.3% in Q4 2019 to 51.7% in Q1 2024, but it remains significantly lower than in regional peers and other OECD countries.

Mexico’s economy is forecasted to expand by 2.2% in 2024 and then decelerate to 2% in 2025. In parallel, inflation is expected to reach 4.5% in 2024 and to edge down to 3.1% in 2025. In this context, the labour market should remain broadly stable, with the unemployment rate rising slightly to 3.1% by Q4 2025. Employment is expected to grow by 2.8% in Q4 2024 (in relation to Q4 2023) and by 2% in Q4 2025.