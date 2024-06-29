Skip to main content
The OECD helps policy makers shape digital transformation for a trusted, sustainable and inclusive digital future. Through evidence-based policy analysis and as a global standard setter, the OECD supports countries in navigating the profound effects of digital transformation in areas such as connectivity, privacy, data flows, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, safety, security, and policy design at the intersection of digital and other policy domains.

