Digital
The OECD helps policy makers shape digital transformation for a trusted, sustainable and inclusive digital future. Through evidence-based policy analysis and as a global standard setter, the OECD supports countries in navigating the profound effects of digital transformation in areas such as connectivity, privacy, data flows, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, safety, security, and policy design at the intersection of digital and other policy domains.
Policy issues
-
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative technology capable of tasks that typically require human-like intelligence, such as understanding language, recognising patterns, and making decisions. AI holds the potential to address complex challenges from enhancing education and improving health care, to driving scientific innovation and climate action. But AI systems also pose risks to privacy, safety, security, and human autonomy. Effective governance is essential to ensure AI development and deployment are safe, secure and trustworthy, with policies and regulation that foster innovation and competition.Learn more
-
In today's interconnected world, broadband connectivity is a necessity. Broadband serves as the critical infrastructure driving digital transformation of economies and societies worldwide. The OECD provides detailed broadband statistics as well as tailored regional and country recommendations to enhance access to high-quality communication infrastructures and services at competitive prices.Learn more
-
Data and data flows are essential for digital transformation. Falling costs of data processing and storing, increasing connectivity and uptake of digital technologies, as well as recent advances in AI, have led to a rapid increase in the importance of data in economic activity. The effective use and governance of data relies on ability to move, share, analyse and protect data. The technical, policy, regulatory and institutional arrangements are a top policy priority for governments.Learn more
-
Digital security is the economic and social dimension of cybersecurity. It is essential to sustain trust in our increasingly digitally dependent economies, and to increase resilience in a world subject to growing geopolitical conflicts and cybercrime.Learn more
-
Digital transformation – the impact of digital technologies and data and their use on existing and new activities – is accelerating worldwide, affecting all sectors. It offers immense opportunities for our economies and societies yet poses important risks that must be addressed to reap its benefits. Countries and stakeholders must work together in an evidence-based, whole-of-governance approach to advance a trusted, sustainable and inclusive digital future for all.Learn more
-
The Internet has connected people like no other technology before it, but bad actors are just as skilled at using it as legitimate ones. That puts users’ safety and well-being, and therefore their trust, at risk. In response, more jurisdictions are turning to regulation. However, sound policies require a solid base of evidence, and we cannot lose sight of the benefits of being online while trying to ensure users’ safety.Learn more
-
Promoting respect for privacy is essential for a well-functioning digital economy. When individuals have confidence in the protections surrounding their personal data, they are more likely to engage in online activities, share information, and participate in the digital economy. This, in turn, drives economic growth, fosters innovation, and encourages the free flow of data across borders.Learn more
Programmes of work
-
Enhancing regional dialogue, competitiveness and improving the business climate.Learn more
