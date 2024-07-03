Skip to main content
Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) is an integrated partnership that brings together OECD members and GPAI countries to advance an ambitious agenda for implementing human-centric, safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) embodied in the principles of the OECD Recommendation on AI.

