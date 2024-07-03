Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

As a general-purpose digital technology, the development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence cut across sectors and national borders. The growing recognition of the benefits and risks of AI have led to emerging, and potentially overlapping or divergent, initiatives for AI governance around the world, involving different sets of countries and stakeholders. These global opportunities and challenges presented by AI require broad engagement and participation.

In response, OECD members and GPAI countries are joining forces in an integrated partnership to advance an ambitious agenda for implementing human-centric, safe, secure and trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI) embodied in the principles of the OECD Recommendation on AI.

The integrated partnership brings together GPAI and OECD countries on an equal footing to leverage the synergies and complementarities between GPAI and the OECD’s work programme on AI, facilitate inclusive participation at both the governance and expert levels, and promote more efficient processes, reducing costs and duplication.