Government innovation

Innovating and digitalising public services can bring many benefits, including improving the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of services, enhancing equitable access and reducing administrative burdens. While it holds tremendous benefits for supporting the overall well-being and satisfaction of citizens and public trust in institutions, governments must ensure high standards of transparency and ethics, particularly when employing the use of data and artificial intelligence to improve or deliver public services. Our work is building towards an OECD Recommendation on the design of government services to effectively improve people's experiences including through life events and the development of more effective and equitable services.