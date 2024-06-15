Behavioural science

The establishment of the first behavioural insights (BI) unit in 2010 led the way for over 300 behavioural insights teams around the world. In recent years, the OECD spearheaded the first efforts to map and collect longitudinal data on these institutions. Despite the teams’ diverse governance models, the OECD found that BI teams agree on the success factors of BI in government: from the impact and scalability of their projects, to return on investment.

The result was the OECD Behavioural Insights Knowledge Hub, an open-source, freely available database that houses the BI units map, project repository, and pre-registration portal. It promotes cross-border knowledge sharing and serves as a resource for policymakers interested in the applications of BI.