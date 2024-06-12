Skip to main content
Fixing frictions: ‘sludge audits’ around the world

How governments are using behavioural science to reduce psychological burdens in public services
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5e9bb35c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Fixing frictions: ‘sludge audits’ around the world: How governments are using behavioural science to reduce psychological burdens in public services”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5e9bb35c-en.
