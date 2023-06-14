Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Behavioural science for sustainable tourism

Insights and policy considerations for greener tourism
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c2ec4fcf-en
Authors
Chiara Varazzani, Michaela Sullivan-Paul, Henrietta Tuomaila
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Varazzani, C., M. Sullivan-Paul and H. Tuomaila (2023), “Behavioural science for sustainable tourism: Insights and policy considerations for greener tourism”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c2ec4fcf-en.
Go to top