Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Seven routes to experimentation in policymaking

A guide to applied behavioural science methods
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/918b6a04-en
Authors
Chiara Varazzani, Henrietta Tuomaila, Torben Emmerling, Stefano Brusoni, Laura Fontanesi
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Varazzani, C. et al. (2023), “Seven routes to experimentation in policymaking: A guide to applied behavioural science methods”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 64, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/918b6a04-en.
Go to top