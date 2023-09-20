Seven routes to experimentation in policymaking

Behavioural science methods are increasingly used to design and evaluate public policies that better reflect human behaviour and decision making. However, there is a lack of standardization in selecting and labelling these methods, making it difficult for policymakers to choose the appropriate one for a specific policy context. To address this, this working paper proposes guidelines and a visual roadmap, including five key questions to guide the selection of appropriate methods, and seven different experimental or non-experimental methods to choose from. The aim is to provide a simple and practical framework for policymakers to choose the most fit-for-purpose method for their policy context.