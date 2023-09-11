Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Supporting decision making with strategic foresight

An emerging framework for proactive and prospective governments.
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1d78c791-en
Authors
Bruno Monteiro, Rodrigo Dal Borgo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Monteiro, B. and R. Dal Borgo (2023), “Supporting decision making with strategic foresight: An emerging framework for proactive and prospective governments.”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1d78c791-en.
Go to top