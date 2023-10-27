Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Steering responses to climate change from the centre of government

A stocktaking
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b95c8396-en
Authors
Misha Kaur, Johannes Klein, Gloriana Madrigal, Timothy Tennant, Emma Phillips, Louna Wemaere, Ivan Stola
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kaur, M. et al. (2023), “Steering responses to climate change from the centre of government: A stocktaking”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 65, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b95c8396-en.
Go to top