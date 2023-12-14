Skip to main content
Deliberative democracy in Lebanon

Prospects for democratic innovation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/daf755e2-en
Authors
André Sleiman
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Sleiman, A. (2023), “Deliberative democracy in Lebanon: Prospects for democratic innovation”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 66, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/daf755e2-en.
