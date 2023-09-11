OECD standards help policy makers evaluate and improve the legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the corporate governance of listed companies and state-owned enterprises.

The G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance aim to help listed companies access financing from capital markets, to protect investors, and to support companies’ sustainability. The Principles were first issued in 1999, last revised in 2023 and have been endorsed by G20 Leaders. They offer recommendations on, among others, shareholder rights, institutional investors, corporate disclosure and reporting, the responsibilities of boards, and sustainability to help companies manage climate-related and other sustainability risks and opportunities.

Published every two years, the OECD Corporate Governance Factbook provides information on how major economies implement the Principles.

The OECD Guidelines for Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises aim to help governments better manage the companies they own. First adopted in 2005, they were revised in 2024. They offer recommendations on, among others, the state’s role as an owner, fair competition with other companies, the equitable treatment of shareholders and other investors, transparency and accountability, and sustainability.