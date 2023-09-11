Skip to main content
Corporate governance

Corporate governance guides how a company is directed and its relationships with its shareholders and stakeholders. With the right structure and systems in place, good corporate governance enables companies to create an environment of trust, transparency and accountability, which promotes long-term patient capital and supports economic growth and financial stability. OECD work on corporate governance is guided by the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, the global standard in this area.

