An increasing role of state-owned enterprises in the global economy calls for better governance

As the OECD embarks on a public consultation on the draft revised Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises, OECD’s Director for Financial and Enterprise Affairs Carmine Di Noia describes why strengthened governance frameworks for SOEs should be a top policy priority.

