Employability

Integration of immigrants and, increasingly, their native-born descendants, is crucial for reaping benefits of migration, and for social cohesion. A starting point is to take stock of the characteristics and integration outcomes of immigrants and their children.

Jointly produced with the European Union, the OECD hosts the largest database to date on the characteristics and outcomes of immigrants and their children. It also monitors integration policies across the OECD, along with examples of good practice. Specific topical work combines the two, for example for specific groups such as refugees, migrant women, youth with immigrant parents, and cross-cutting policy issues such as discrimination, geographical segregation, language training, and qualification transferability.