Ageing and employment

Today, on average across the OECD countries, for every 100 workers there are 44 people aged 50 and over who are not in the labour force – either because they are inactive or in retirement. This number is expected to rise to 56 by 2050. In some countries, such as Spain, Poland, Italy and Greece, there could be up to 90 retired people, on average, for every 100 workers, while in Italy, the number of older inactive people could outnumber workers over the next two decades. Without sustained efforts to enhance the participation of older workers in the labour market, population ageing can put upward pressures on social spending and act as a significant drag on growth in living standards.