Enhancing the Digital Skills of Seniors in the Slovak Republic

The Project is linked to the national reform priorities of the Slovak Republic and will support the implementation of the RRP Component 17 (“Digital Slovakia”), investment 7 (“Improving the digital skills of seniors and distributing Senior-tablets”). It will also be aligned with reform no.6 in the same RRP component (“Strategic approach to education in digital skills in cooperation with key stakeholders”), namely the planned “National strategy for development of digital skills aimed at people in productive and post-productive age”.

The Project will also support the implementation of the Strategy of the Slovak Republic for the Digital Transformation of Slovakia 2030 (adopted in 2019) and the Action Plan for the Digital Transformation of Slovakia for 2019-2022 (adopted in 2019). Likewise, the Project will contribute to reaching EU targets of the European Skills Agenda and the EU Digital Education Action Plan 2021-2027, set to ensure that 70% of adults (16-74 years old) have basic digital skills by 2025. Similarly, the Project will contribute to the implementation of the EU 2030 Digital Compass priority according to which 80% of adults should have basic digital skills by 2030. Lastly, the Project will promote lifelong learning opportunities for all (SDG 4) and reducing inequalities based on age (SDG 10).