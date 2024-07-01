Skip to main content
Enhancing the Digital Skills of Seniors in the Slovak Republic

The Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission, the OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs and the OECD Centre for Skills,  are co-operating to provide technical support to Member States through a project funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument.

 

The project “Enhancing the digital skills of seniors in the Slovak Republic” aims to support the Ministry of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic through (1) assessing the results of a digital training pilot scheme for seniors implemented between May-June 2022; (2) developing upscaling recommendations to train 170,000 seniors and disadvantaged persons in 4 years as foreseen in the Resilience and Recovery Plan (RRP); and (3) providing inputs for enhancing the digital skills of seniors beyond the RRP implementation timelines. 

