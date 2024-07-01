In the context of the ongoing digital transformation of the economy and rapid population ageing, there is an urgent need to improve the digital skills of seniors in the Slovak Republic. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, seniors are left particularly vulnerable as the prerequisites of benefitting from digital goods and services are rapidly moving beyond their current skill set. Slovak seniors are also often isolated, deprived of opportunities for social participation, and faced with discrimination. As the Slovak economy and society become increasingly dependent on digital technologies, the consequences of rapid population ageing, combined with low levels of digital skills of seniors and low participation in adult learning, are likely to become more serious and widespread.
Enhancing the Digital Skills of Seniors in the Slovak Republic
The Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission, the OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs and the OECD Centre for Skills, are co-operating to provide technical support to Member States through a project funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument.
The project “Enhancing the digital skills of seniors in the Slovak Republic” aims to support the Ministry of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic through (1) assessing the results of a digital training pilot scheme for seniors implemented between May-June 2022; (2) developing upscaling recommendations to train 170,000 seniors and disadvantaged persons in 4 years as foreseen in the Resilience and Recovery Plan (RRP); and (3) providing inputs for enhancing the digital skills of seniors beyond the RRP implementation timelines.