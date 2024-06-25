Skip to main content
Taxation

Taxation is central to building strong, prosperous and inclusive societies by helping to raise the revenues needed to deliver much needed public goods and services. The OECD produces internationally comparable tax data, analysis and policy advice with the aim of helping governments around the world to design and implement effective, fair and efficient tax systems to foster resilient, inclusive and sustainable growth over the long term.

