OECD International Compliance Assurance Programme

The next three deadlines for submission of an application to participate in ICAP are 30 September 2024 and 31 March 2025. Future deadlines will be released in due course.

MNE groups that wish to discuss possible participation in ICAP should contact the tax administration in the jurisdiction where their ultimate parent entity is resident in advance of the next application deadline of 31 March 2024.

Relevant contact details can be found in this database (.xlsx). General queries can be addressed to icap@oecd.org.