Resource efficiency and circular economy

Governments use economic instruments such as taxes, emissions trading schemes and subsidies to incentivise behavioural change. Such instruments (among other complementary approaches) help governments to change the relative price of goods and services available to households and companies. These price signals aim to incentivise changes to behaviour.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is an approach to economic instruments that is increasingly relevant as countries grapple with greater volumes and complexity of waste. EPR seeks to shift the responsibility for products from municipalities and consumers to producers. The OECD provides analysis on the use of EPR and guides governments on its policy development, implementation and evaluation.