Material productivity is the amount of economic output or value added generated per unit of materials consumed.

Economic output is based on GDP and materials consumed is the total amount of material directly used in an economy which is calculated as domestic material consumption (DMC).

This indicator is measured in thousand US dollars per tonne, constant prices using 2010 base year and Purchasing Power Parities (PPPs) converted.

Non-energy material productivity is the amount of economic output or value added generated per unit of materials consumed excluding energy production.

This indicator is measured US dollars per kilogramme, constant prices using 2015 base year.