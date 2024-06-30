Finance and investment

Infrastructure plays a critical role in the wellbeing of people and in the development of countries and communities around the world. It enables the flow of goods, people and information, and provides services such as energy and water that constitute the foundation of our daily lives and economies. As such, infrastructure is essential to addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change. OECD work on infrastructure integrates a horizontal approach across multiple policy areas, from environmental policy to investment, finance, local and national approaches, and from the perspective of developing countries.