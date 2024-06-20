Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation

CEFIM programme activities are designed to support finance and investment in clean energy according to the specific needs of each partner country. This includes the CEFIM Clean Energy Finance and Investment Review and Roadmap, various implementation support activities, investor dialogues and best practice sharing.

The programme supports countries in the development of policies and instruments to help scale up a pipeline of bankable clean energy projects.

CEFIM is supported financially by the governments of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Egypt and Germany.