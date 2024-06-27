Skip to main content
Green Hydrogen

The Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation programme helps countries to position themselves in the most effective part of the clean hydrogen value chain that is aligned with their national priorities. It also provides insights into the development of successful business and finance models and share recommendations for identifying a suitable policy framework to operationalise clean hydrogen potentials.

