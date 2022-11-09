Green hydrogen opportunities for emerging and developing economies

Hydrogen is a cross-cutting energy vector that can help to decarbonise various end-use sectors. At least two-thirds of the global hydrogen production is projected to be green hydrogen by 2050, supporting the transition to a net-zero emissions global energy system. This paper presents a value chain approach to identify priority areas for developing national hydrogen strategies, focussing on emerging and developing economies. Further, the analysis highlights success factors for green hydrogen projects, based on eight case studies covering applications in industrial, transport and power generation sectors. The paper summarises the enabling conditions and financing solutions that can spur the green hydrogen market creation and growth.