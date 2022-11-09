Skip to main content
Green hydrogen opportunities for emerging and developing economies

Identifying success factors for market development and building enabling conditions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/53ad9f22-en
Authors
Joseph Cordonnier, Deger Saygin
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cordonnier, J. and D. Saygin (2022), “Green hydrogen opportunities for emerging and developing economies: Identifying success factors for market development and building enabling conditions”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 205, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/53ad9f22-en.
