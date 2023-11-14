Skip to main content
Tax administration

The role of tax administrations is to collect the revenue that helps to pay for public spending by governments. This might include support for education, welfare, pensions, health services, transport infrastructure and defence, among many other areas. To maintain public confidence, tax systems must be seen to be fair, efficient and effective, an area where international co-operation between administrations can play an important role. 

