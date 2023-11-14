Tax administration is a big and complex operation affecting all parts of the economy. The main taxes collected by tax administrations to fund government spending are taxes on:

personal income, for example tax paid on an individual’s wages

corporate income, for example tax paid on the profits made by businesses

taxes on purchases made by individuals or businesses, for example value added tax (VAT) or sales tax

There are also other types of taxes in most countries, for example taxes on property, wealth, and inheritance as well as excise duties which are paid on particular products such as alcohol, fuel and tobacco. In some countries, the tax administration also collects social security contributions which are the other major source of funds for government spending globally in addition to taxes. With such a broad impact across the economy, it is important that the administrative burden of complying with tax obligations is kept to a minimum for taxpayers.