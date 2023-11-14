Tax certainty and policy implementation

Tax certainty is a fundamental goal that ensures stability and predictability in the global tax landscape. It is achieved through effective dispute prevention and resolution processes. These mechanisms play a pivotal role in minimizing uncertainties for both taxpayers and tax administrations.

Dispute prevention focuses on early intervention to avoid potential conflicts. By implementing robust dispute prevention mechanisms, taxpayers and tax administrations can proactively address potential disputes before they escalate. Secondly, dispute resolution mechanisms offer a structured approach to resolve disagreements swiftly and fairly to mitigate potential double taxation associated with tax disputes. By combining these approaches, tax certainty becomes a cornerstone for promoting investment, job creation, and economic growth.