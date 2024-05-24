2024 Progress Report on Tax Co-operation for the 21st Century

This report reflects on the implications of the evolving international tax policy landscape for international tax co-operation, and provides an update on the 2022 Report “Tax Co-operation for the 21st Century” and the 2023 Progress Report. The principles of tax co-operation set out in those reports have become even more important in light of the implementation of the Global Minimum Tax, which took effect from the beginning of this year. This report sets out the advances being made in implementing the vision for co-operation amongst tax administrations with a specific focus on the Global Minimum Tax. It also sets out areas of tax co-operation beyond the corporate tax system looking at recent developments in the exchange of information between tax administration as well as other transparency initiatives with respect to taxation of individuals. Finally, it addresses the implications of these developments in the international tax system for developing countries with respect to both direct and indirect taxes as well as the digitalisation of tax administration. This report was prepared by the OECD to inform the discussions at the May 2024 meeting of G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, at the request of the G7 Italian Presidency.