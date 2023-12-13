Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Ageing

Increasing life expectancy and declining fertility rates have resulted in rapid population ageing across many OECD countries. This trend is expected to intensify over the coming decades, with major consequences nationally and globally. Policy action is needed now to ensure that people can comfortably enjoy their later years without inequalities becoming wider both within and across generations.  

Select a language

English
français
Go to top