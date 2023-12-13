Longer lives mean people will also have to work longer to get their pension when compared to workers retiring today. The normal retirement age (the age at which individuals become eligible to receive full retirement income without penalty) is going to increase in at least 20 of the 38 OECD countries. A man starting a full career from age 22 today will be able to retire at age 66.3 years (around 2066) compared to 64.4 years for those retiring now.

If all legislation is applied, the retirement age for both men and women will increase from 67 to 74 years-old in Denmark, and from 64.3 to 71 years-old in Estonia, the highest levels in the OECD. The lowest future retirement age for men is set to be 62 years-old in Colombia, Luxembourg and Slovenia, with Colombia having the lowest age for women at 57 years-old.