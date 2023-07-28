Ageing and long-term care

Measuring the quality of end-of-life care is not straightforward, but exploring where people die and what type of care they receive in their last months of life are considered good indicators. End-of-life care can be delivered in a number of settings and most people would prefer to spend the last days of their lives at home. Yet, hospitals remain the most common place of death and end-of-life care spending is geared towards hospital settings.

It is important to realise that a decrease in the share of deaths in hospital does not necessarily mean better quality of end-of-life care. In fact, ensuring that adequate end-of-life care is available in all settings is essential to allow people to choose where they wish to be cared for at the end of their lives.