Integrating Services for Older People in Lithuania

Lithuania’s population is ageing rapidly. The share of the population aged 65 years and over is expected to grow from 20% in 2019 to 32% in 2050 – faster than the EU average. A growing share of people who need help with their daily activities – so called long-term care. The governance of long-term care is fragmented between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Security and Labour and the municipalities. This results in a lack of integration of services between social workers and nurses and inequalities in access as eligibility conditions differ. Older people still have unmet needs and face substantial costs. Lithuania has one of the lowest levels of long-term care workers in the EU with only 1 worker per 100 people aged 65 or above compared to the EU average of 4 workers per 100 in 2019. This report suggests avenues to adapt funding streams, improve the coordination and access to long-term care services and strengthen the workforce in the sector.