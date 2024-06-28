This report describes the ongoing reforms related to the centralisation and professionalisation of the public procurement function in Lithuania. It provides the government of Lithuania with recommendations through an action plan for improving efficiency in Lithuania's public procurement system.
Public Procurement in Lithuania
Increasing Efficiency through Centralisation and Professionalisation
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
