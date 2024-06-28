Skip to main content
Public Procurement in Lithuania

Increasing Efficiency through Centralisation and Professionalisation
https://doi.org/10.1787/aa1b196c-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Reviews
OECD (2024), Public Procurement in Lithuania: Increasing Efficiency through Centralisation and Professionalisation, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aa1b196c-en.
