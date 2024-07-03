This report provides an overview of Czechia's public investment system across levels of government. It offers analysis and recommendations for strengthening institutional capabilities at the national and subnational levels for planning, co-ordinating, appraising and delivering infrastructure. By strengthening infrastructure investment systems at all levels, Czechia can improve its resilience and secure a more sustainable future.
Optimising Public Infrastructure Investments in Czechia
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
