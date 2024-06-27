Skip to main content
Student performance (PISA)

Student performance shows the extent to which students have acquired key knowledge and skills essential for full participation in social and economic life. The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) assesses the skills of 15-year-old students in reading, mathematics and science as core domains. It also assesses innovative domains such as collaborative problem solving, global competence and creative thinking. 

