Student performance (PISA)

In 70% of PISA-participating education systems the gap in mathematics performance related to socio-economic status did not change between 2018 and 2022 – mainly because both advantaged and disadvantaged students’ performance deteriorated during the period. However, PISA results show that education systems can both attain higher overall performance and minimise the impact of students’ socio-economic status on their performance. Furthermore, PISA results indicate which type of policy, universal or targeted, is more likely to have a strong impact on a particular education system.