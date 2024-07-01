Foreign language learning

Globalisation, technological innovation and human migration flows have made interactions amongst people from different countries and cultures increasingly important. The benefits for individuals and societies of learning foreign languages include:
- Intercultural understanding: Foreign languages act as a bridge to other people, countries and cultures and help promote respect for diversity and inclusiveness.
- Economic benefits: Knowing one or more foreign languages is associated with higher chances to access to tertiary education and employability.
- Cognitive benefits: Learning foreign languages increases cognitive abilities, such as flexibility, problem solving, abstract and creative thinking.