What is Collaborative Problem Solving?

The PISA 2015 Collaborative Problem Solving assessment built on the PISA 2012 Creative Problem Solving assessment framework, incorporating additional concepts that focus on the collaborative aspects of problem solving. These aspects reflect the skills found in project-based learning and in collaboration in workplace and civic settings, namely communicating, managing conflict, organising a team, building consensus and managing progress.

Why is it important for students to develop collaborative problem solving?

Today’s workplaces demand people who can solve non-routine problems, and who can do so in concert with others by sharing ideas and efforts. Digitalisation is also increasing opportunities for collaboration in both the workforce and civic contexts, such as volunteering and social networking, through technologies such as e-mail and web conferencing. Students emerging from schools into the workforce and public life will therefore encounter collaborative situations and be expected to have the necessary collaborative problem-solving skills to thrive.

Collaborative problem solving is increasingly recognised as an important 21st century skill as it has several advantages over individual problem solving: labour can be divided equally, a variety of perspectives and experiences can be applied to try and find solutions, and team members can support and stimulate one another, in turn enhancing the creativity and quality of solutions. Yet collaboration, if managed poorly, can also quickly lead to communication issues, interpersonal conflict and inefficiencies. It is therefore important that students develop the skills needed to engage in successful collaborative problem solving.