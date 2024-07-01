Skip to main content
PISA 2015 Collaborative Problem Solving

The PISA 2015 Collaborative Problem Solving assessment measures students’ capacity to effectively engage in a process whereby two or more agents attempt to solve a problem by sharing the understanding and effort required to come to a solution, and pooling their knowledge, skills and efforts to reach that solution.

