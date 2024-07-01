Students' well-being

The best predictors of students’ satisfaction with life were how satisfied they were with their relationship with their parents or guardians, their life at school, their health, all the things they have, and the way they look, after accounting for student and school characteristics. Other aspects of their life, such as the friends they have, how they use their time, the neighbourhood they live in, their relationship with teachers, and what they learn at school are also positively associated with their satisfaction with life. In addition to personal life experiences, cultural differences may also shape how adolescents evaluate their lives.