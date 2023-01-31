In recent decades, OECD countries have made progress in improving access to and achievement in education. However, despite this overall success, certain segments of society are not sharing equally in this progress and its benefits.

Ensuring that education systems are able to effectively meet the needs of all learners is key to the development of inclusive societies. While the goal of fostering equitable education systems and inclusive societies is widely shared, there is little consensus on how this can be achieved.



The Education for Inclusive Societies project seeks to fill existing knowledge and policy gaps on two themes:



(1) Providing equal opportunities and inclusive education to all learners; and



(2) Fostering inclusive societies through equitable and inclusive education.