Improving public health

Smoking is a leading cause of multiple diseases, including some cancers, heart attacks, strokes and respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The World Health Organization estimates that tobacco smoking kills 8 million people in the world every year.

Across OECD countries, 15.9% of people aged 15 and over smoked tobacco daily in 2021. Smoking rates ranged from over 25% in France and Türkiye to below 10% in Iceland, Costa Rica, Norway, Mexico, Canada, the United States, New Zealand and Sweden. Although daily smoking rates have decreased in most OECD countries over the past decade, regular use of e-cigarette products (vaping) is on the rise.