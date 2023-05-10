People today are living longer with complex health needs but often receive fragmented care. This has prompted countries to support patient-centred, integrated care models. As part of OECD’s work on best practices in public health, this report outlines policy recommendations to prevent and manage chronic diseases by integrating care. Policy recommendations were drawn from a review of key integrated care models implemented in OECD and EU27 countries.
Integrating Care to Prevent and Manage Chronic Diseases
Best Practices in Public Health