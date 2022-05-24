Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International comparisons of the quality and outcomes of integrated care

Findings of the OECD pilot on stroke and chronic heart failure
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/480cf8a0-en
Authors
Eliana Barrenho, Philip Haywood, Candan Kendir, Nicolaas S. Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Barrenho, E. et al. (2022), “International comparisons of the quality and outcomes of integrated care: Findings of the OECD pilot on stroke and chronic heart failure”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 142, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/480cf8a0-en.
Go to top