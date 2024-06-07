Skip to main content
PaRIS Field Trial Report

Technical report on the international PaRIS survey of people living with chronic conditions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e5725c75-en
Authors
Michael van den Berg, Candan Kendir, Diana Castelblanco, Nicolas Larrain, Frederico Guanais, Oliver Groene, Pilar Illarramendi, Jose Maria Valderas, Rachel Williams, Mieke Rijken
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

van den Berg, M. et al. (2024), “PaRIS Field Trial Report: Technical report on the international PaRIS survey of people living with chronic conditions”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 166, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e5725c75-en.
